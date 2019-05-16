EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:06, 16 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kossanov's election campaign team visits care home in Uralsk

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Agents of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov have paid a visit to a care home for elderly and disabled people in Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

    They highlighted the main points of Kossanov's election program and answered questions of those present.

    Recall that the pre-election campaign began across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!