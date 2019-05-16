Kossanov's election campaign team visits care home in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Agents of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov have paid a visit to a care home for elderly and disabled people in Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

They highlighted the main points of Kossanov's election program and answered questions of those present.



Recall that the pre-election campaign began across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.