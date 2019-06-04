Kossanov's pre-election campaign office hosts seminar for observers in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - A seminar for observers who will monitor the work of the polling stations on the day of snap presidential election was held at the pre-election campaign office of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov in Semey, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the candidate.

Moderator of the seminar political expert Dos Koshim gave an insight into rights and obligations of observers and what they should do during the presidential election.



After the seminar, Mr. Koshim met with the public of Semey.



Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The pre-election campaigning kicked off across the country on May 11.