TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:10, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kossarev on why Communist Party is against ridiculously rich people

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Honorary Secretary of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Vladislav Kossarev explained why the party is against billionaires.

    On Wednesday Kossarev participated in the televised debates of political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
    Asked why the Communist People's Party stands against rich people, Kossarev replied that an individual should be the center of attention.
    "I believe that a country can never be happy if only a certain group of people gets all the perks," he stressed.

