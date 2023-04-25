Kostanay city’s industrial output exceeds KZT351bn since January
«Industrial facilities’ output is estimated at KZT351.5bn, which accounts for 57% of Kostanay region’s total production, rising by 15% compared to the same period of 2022,» head of the economy and budget planning department of the city Natalya Turlubekova said
There are 46 large-, 114 medium-, and 8,265 small-sized enterprises operating in the city’s industrial sector. 96.6% of the industrial output fell at manufacturing.
«The shares of machinery and food industry account for 37.3% and 20.7%, respectively, in the manufacturing output,» said Turlubekova.
She went on to say that in January-March, Kostanay city’s machinery enterprises’ output was estimated at KZT203.7bn. In total, 18,306 vehicles were manufactured, she added.
There has been a 19.8% rise in food production in the city.