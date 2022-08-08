Kostanay police searching for 5yo missing girl

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay police is searching for Madina Yerlankyzy, a 5-year-old girl.

Over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined for a search for the little girl, who went missing last day, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home at 05:00 am. Phycologists who work with children with special needs were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak.

Police say she was last seen at 09:00 am in camera footage.