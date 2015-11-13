Kostanay region administration, NC KazAvtoZhol signed memo of coop

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM More than 300 km of roads will be repaired in Kostanay region as per the memorandum signed by the regional administration and NC KazAvtoZhol.

The parties agreed on completion of reconstruction of a bridge by August 2016.

Besides, Karabutak-Denissovka-Rudnyi-Kostanayhighway with the length of 154 km will be reconstructed. The cost of the project is 46 bln tenge.

Not less than 4.2 bln tenge is envisaged for average repair of the roads of national importance with the total length of 156 km, regional administration says.