EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 01 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region built above 160,000 sq m of housing this year

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay region Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about housing construction progress in the region, Kazinform reports.

    «The region this year assumes obligations to put into service 449,000 sq m of housing that 4,500 apartments,» he told a briefing. «Since the beginning of the year 163,600 sq m of housing were built. Investments into housing construction grew by 11.8%. It is planned to invest some KZT 20 bln into construction this year,» he added.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!