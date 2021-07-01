Kostanay region built above 160,000 sq m of housing this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay region Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov told about housing construction progress in the region, Kazinform reports.

«The region this year assumes obligations to put into service 449,000 sq m of housing that 4,500 apartments,» he told a briefing. «Since the beginning of the year 163,600 sq m of housing were built. Investments into housing construction grew by 11.8%. It is planned to invest some KZT 20 bln into construction this year,» he added.