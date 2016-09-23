Kostanay region is one of Kazakhstan’s main ‘breadbaskets’ – Nazarbayev

ASTANA-KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with the prominent representatives of Kostanay region.

Those attending the meeting were the veterans, leaders of youth organizations, heads of NGOs and ethno-cultural associations, Akorda press service informs.

The President congratulated the attendees on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and told about remarkable achievements of the country.

“Our success is based on peace and unity in the country. National unity and accord are the main achievements of our independence. We observe today significant changes in politics, economy, society and culture. The authority of our country has risen at the international arena, which enabled us to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018,” the President said.

“In 25 years, we achieved great results which promoted our recognition by the global community and growth of our socio-economic and cultural potential,” noted the Head of State.

“Next year, Astana will host the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition to be held for first time in a CIS country. More than 100 countries and numerous international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition. Each Kazakhstani region must contribute as much as possible to successful organization of this historical event,” he added.

In his address, the President emphasized that Kostanay region has been one of the main “breadbaskets” of Kazakhstan.

“Large agro-industrial complex with a developed mining and machine-building sectors comprises a serious economic base both of the region and the republic. Kostanay is one of the main agricultural regions of the country which significantly contributes to ensuring food security across the republic. In 25 years, the region’s gross agricultural product increased to 295bln tenge,” said the President.

The Head of State also highlighted the region’s resource potential and developed industry.

“100% of the country’s asbestos reserves, 98% of republican volumes of aluminum and 93% of iron ores are concentrated in Kostanay region. Due to industrialization program the region has commissioned 82 investment projects worth 121bln tenge. 5,000 people were employed in total. The industrialization program enabled the region to create such new sectors as car-making and metallurgy. Around 29,000 cars have been assembled in Kostanay since 2010,” he added.

The President emphasized also the importance of all-round development of the region’s transport and social infrastructure.

“The construction of Altynsarin-Khromtau and Arkalyk-Shubarkul railroad lines became important events for the local residents. These projects gave a new impetus to the socio-economic development of Kostanay region. Good paces are observed in housing construction too with nearly 5mln sq m of housing commissioned here in 25 years,” N.Nazarbayev noted.

In turn, the citizens of Kostanay region thanked the Kazakh Leader for constant support and effective state policy.

Governor of the region A.Mukhambetov reported to the Head of State of the socio-economic situation in the region and the prospects of its development.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President congratulated again the attendees on the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence and wished them well-being and success.



