    17:02, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region lifts ‘red’ terror threat level, state of emergency in place

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The republican operations headquarters in Kostanay region decided to lift the ‘red’ terrorism threat level, Kazinform learnt from the regional commandant’s headquarters.

    The same time policy reminds that the state of emergency remains in place in the region between January 5 and January 19.

    It forbids movement of vehicles during the curfew hours between 11:00 p.m. and 07:00 a.m.


    Kostanay region 2022 state of emergency
