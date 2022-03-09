EN
    11:29, 09 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region records 3 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As of March 8 Kostanay region reported only 3 new coronavirus cases, the growth rate reached 0,005%. 1 of them have symptoms, the regional information headquarters reports.

    As of March 8 Kostanay region reported only 3 new coronavirus cases, the growth rate reached 0,005%. 1 of them have symptoms, 2 are asymptomatic.

    Out of which 2 were confirmed in Kostanay region.

    Since April 3, 2020, up to March 8, 2022, there were registered 53,455 coronavirus cases. 53,035 people recovered. Since February last year some 358,231 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region, while 342,920 received both, it said in a statement.


