    14:18, 28 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region reports 1 COVID-19 case

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Only one case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Kostanay region on 27 March 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a release, the regional information headquarters revealed that only one fresh case of the coronavirus infection had been added in Fyodorovsk district of Kostanay region on Sunday. The newly laboratory-confirmed case had all symptoms of COVID-19.

    Since 3 April 2020 through 27 March 2022 Kostanay region documented a total of 53,514 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 53,292 made full recovery from the novel coronavirus.

    Since 1 February 2021 359,117 people were inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 345,689 people in the region.


