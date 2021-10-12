EN
    13:31, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region reports 97 COVID-19 cases more

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Daily coronavirus cases in Kostanay region remain the same almost a week. Over the past 24 hours there were detected 97 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    As of October 11, Kostanay region recorded 97 coronavirus cases, growth made 0.28%. 90 of them had coronavirus symptoms, the regional information headquarters said.

    The most cases of 37 were registered in the city of Kostanay.

    Since last April up to present there were confirmed 34,543 coronavirus cases, 30,409 recovered.

    As earlier reported, over 58% of locals have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.


