Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation has worsened in Kostanay region as the area reports a 2-fold hike in fresh COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy head of the regional healthcare office Anzhela Beksultanova, over 54,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kostanay region since April 2020, including over 6,000 COVID-19 cases among children.

«In May and June 2022 the region documented 2 COVID-19 cases, compared to 600 fresh infections reported in July. In three days of August the region added 188 COVID-19 cases, one third of July number. In the past week alone Kostanay reported 398 COVID-19 cases, compared to 234 COVID-19 cases posted a week before that,» Beksultanova said.

More than half of new COVID-19 cases -52% - were registered among non-vaccinated residents of the region.

Virus mutations, new strains, non-vaccination as well as refusal to wear masks and observe social distancing are blamed for COVID-19 resurgence in the region.

Despite the fact that Kostanay region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of COVID-19 spread, residents are urged to vaccinate, observe social distancing and take care of their own health and health of their loved ones.