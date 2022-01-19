EN
    20:55, 19 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region stiffens COVID-19 quarantine measures

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Kostanay region Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev signed a new decree, Kazinform reports.

    The decree bans any forums, conferences, seminars, mass family, commemorative events (weddings, etc.) indoors and outdoors. Private meetings are allowed for vaccinated in a group of no more than 10.

    Theatres, concert halls and cultural centres, philharmonic halls suspended their operations. Cinemas are to work at 30% capacity.

    The new restrictions will take effect starting from January 20. As earlier reported, the region records a growth in COVID-19 cases.


    Kazakhstan Kostanay region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
