EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:16, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay region tightens COVID-19 curbs as it re-enters ‘yellow’ zone

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Due to deterioration of the epidemiological situation, Kostanay region will introduce stricter coronavirus curbs, akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Governor Mukhambetov took to his Instagram account to announce the quarantine restrictions would be tightened as Kostanay region had re-entered the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    In his words, Kostanay region registered only 3 COVID-19 cases on 10 January 2022, compared to 94 COVID-19 cases reported on 12 January 2022.

    This prompted the region authorities to introduce the coronavirus curbs by banning mass indoor and outdoor events. 80% of administration personnel will switch to distance work.

    Schools, colleges and universities will offer online classes for schoolchildren and students up until 31 January and 6 February, respectively.

    Arkhimed Mukhambetov urged residents of the region to observe all coronavirus curbs for the sake of health of their families and their own health and to vaccinate and revaccinate against COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!