Kostanay region tightens COVID-19 curbs as it re-enters ‘yellow’ zone

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Due to deterioration of the epidemiological situation, Kostanay region will introduce stricter coronavirus curbs, akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor Mukhambetov took to his Instagram account to announce the quarantine restrictions would be tightened as Kostanay region had re-entered the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

In his words, Kostanay region registered only 3 COVID-19 cases on 10 January 2022, compared to 94 COVID-19 cases reported on 12 January 2022.

This prompted the region authorities to introduce the coronavirus curbs by banning mass indoor and outdoor events. 80% of administration personnel will switch to distance work.

Schools, colleges and universities will offer online classes for schoolchildren and students up until 31 January and 6 February, respectively.

Arkhimed Mukhambetov urged residents of the region to observe all coronavirus curbs for the sake of health of their families and their own health and to vaccinate and revaccinate against COVID-19.