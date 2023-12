KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm and hail are expected in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"On May 25, a thunderstorm, gusty wind, and hail are expected in Kostanay region. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. There will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind in the city of Kostanay," the Met Office said.