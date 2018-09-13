EN
    12:09, 13 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kostanay rgn harvested 43% of grain crops

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As of today Kostanay region has harvested only 1.7 million ha of grain crops that is about 43% of the total amount. The average yield is 10.3% of centners per hectare. 

    4,997 farm producers work in Kostanay region to sow 3,937,600 ha of cultivated area. More than 62,000 units of equipment are involved in reaping the harvest today.

    The harvesting campaign is falling behind the schedule this year due to the weather conditions. The region is lagging far behind the southern regions that are set to complete harvesting in several days to come.

