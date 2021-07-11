EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 11 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kostanay rgn moves into ‘red zone’ of Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 spread map

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has moved into the «red zone» in terms of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the map on the COVID-19 spread, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone» for coronavirus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!