Kostanay rgn moves into ‘red zone’ of Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 spread map

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has moved into the «red zone» in terms of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map on the COVID-19 spread, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone» for coronavirus.