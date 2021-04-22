Kostanay rgn moves into ‘yellow zone’ on country’s COVID-19 spread map

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has moved into in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are put in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «green zone».