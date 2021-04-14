EN
    10:50, 14 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kostanay rgn moves out of ‘yellow zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region is now in the «green zone» on the State’s map of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the «red zone» for new COVID-19 cases.

    Shymkent city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions remain in the «yellow zone».

    East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone» for coronavirus cases.



