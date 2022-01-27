Kostanay rgn sees almost 500 daily cases of COVID-19

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has logged 490 new daily coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kostanay region has reported 490 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the daily growth rate of 1 %.

Out of the 490 infected people 444 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, 35 after coming into contact with those infected, and 11 for preventive purposes.

Of the daily case count, 440 are symptomatic and 50 asymptomatic.

Of the fresh daily infections 242 have been reported in Kostanay city, over 100 in Rudny city, 27 in Arkalyk city, 26 in Kostanay district, 24 in Lisakovsk city, 14 in Altynsarinsk district, 11 in Auliekolsk district, 11in Karabalyksk district, eight in Zhangeldinsk district, eight in Kamystinsk district, seven in Karasausk district, six in Sarykolsk district, one in Denisovsk district, and one on Uzunkol district.

The region recorded a total of 45,594 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 3, 2020, to January 26, 2022. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 41,905.

Since February 1, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 352,144 people and the second component to 333,780 people in the region.