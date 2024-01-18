EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kostanay rgn sees over 30 measles cases in past day

    measles
    Photo: gov.kz

    A total of 302 measles cases have been reported in the region since April 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    Kostanay region has seen over 30 measles cases in the past 24 hours.

    Of the 302 measles cases registered in the region since April last year, 186 have been recorded in the city of Kostanay. Children under 14, especially those aged from one to five, represent most of the measles cases.

    87.3% of the cases have been reported among the unvaccinated, said the region’s administration office.

    Tags:
    Measles Kostanay region Healthcare
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!