Kostanay rgn sees over 30 measles cases in past day

A total of 302 measles cases have been reported in the region since April 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kostanay region has seen over 30 measles cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 302 measles cases registered in the region since April last year, 186 have been recorded in the city of Kostanay. Children under 14, especially those aged from one to five, represent most of the measles cases.

87.3% of the cases have been reported among the unvaccinated, said the region’s administration office.