    20:40, 22 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kostanay rgn to build 8 dairy farms

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Eight dairy farms will be constructed in Kostanay region, governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kostanay region plans to carry out investment projects in two directions to further promote farming.

    «These include construction of eight dairy farms, of which seven with a capacity of 1,200 cattle heads and 15.2 thousand tons of milk a year each, and one with a capacity of 3 thousand cattle heads and 42.6 thou tons of milk a year,» said the governor of Kostanay region.

    Oil extraction and feed mixing plants - 200 thou and 30 thou tons per year - are to be built in the region as well.


    Tags:
    Investment projects Kostanay region Construction
