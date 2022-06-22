Kostanay rgn to build 8 dairy farms

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Eight dairy farms will be constructed in Kostanay region, governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kostanay region plans to carry out investment projects in two directions to further promote farming.

«These include construction of eight dairy farms, of which seven with a capacity of 1,200 cattle heads and 15.2 thousand tons of milk a year each, and one with a capacity of 3 thousand cattle heads and 42.6 thou tons of milk a year,» said the governor of Kostanay region.

Oil extraction and feed mixing plants - 200 thou and 30 thou tons per year - are to be built in the region as well.