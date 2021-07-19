Kostanay rgn vaccinates over 43% of population with first jab

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A session of the emergency headquarters for preventing the spread of COVID-19 under the chairmanship of Kostanay region Governor Arikhmed Mukhambetov has taken place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The session featured reports by the governors of Denisovsk, Dzhandeldinsk, and Uzunkolsk districts.

It was reported during the session that as of July 16 the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines stood at 221,046 or 43.8% of the population in the region. Those given both jabs number 113,359 or account for 22.4% of the total people eligible for vaccination.

As of today, the region has received a total of 259,500 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 183,250 doses of the second jab.

According to him, the infectious diseases beds are 37.8% full; 586 are being treated for COVID-19 in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 situation remains tense in the region.