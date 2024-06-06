Kostanay student develops app for emergency volunteers during flood period

Roman Govako, a Kostanay Engineering-Pedagogical University sophomore, developed a mobile application for volunteers that help them identify suitable projects, register for them, and participate. The application also facilitates the management and coordination of volunteer work by organizations. The application proved its efficacy during the floods that hit the region this spring, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The application was initially deployed during the emergency in certain districts of the Kostanay region. According to the developer, the application ensures transparency and clarity of the process, thereby fostering trust and motivation to participate.

Roman Govako further observed that the application automates the work of volunteers, thereby enhancing efficiency and convenience.

What is the program's objective? It is a system of automated accounting of volunteer hours and completed tasks, which simplifies the accounting and reporting processes. Volunteers can readily monitor their contributions, while organizations can efficiently administer resources and assess the efficacy of their operations. This data serves as a repository that facilitates career placement.