    18:15, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kostanay to open Boxing Centre

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay mayor Kairat Akhmetov will head the local Boxing Federation, the press service of the city administration informs.

    The Boxing Federation of Kostanay region convened for its sitting at the carting centre. Those gathered nominated and approved the candidacy of Kairat Akhmetov to head the federation.

    It is planned to open the Boxing Centre at the new carting centre in 2019 to train young and active boxers of the region.

    Sport Kostanay region Boxing
