Kostanay youth learns about presidential candidate Rakhimbekov's election platform

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The youth of Kostanay attended a concert in the city and learnt about presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl National Democratic Party Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Kazinform reports.

Beknur Muratov, the representative of the party's youth wing, addressed the crowd ahead of the concert and familiarized them with the focal points of Rakhimbekov's election platform.



Recall that the pre-election campaigning is underway across Kazakhstan. The Central Election Commission registered seven candidates for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.