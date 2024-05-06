Kostenko mine worker awarded Yenbek Danky Order, III Degree

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award underground electrician of the Kostenko mine of the Qarmet JSC Aibar Kossanov the Yenbek Danky Order, III Degree, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

As earlier reported, 187 workers have been evacuated from the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda due to a fire that broke out on the 4th conveyor drift of K3 coalbed.

Aibar Kossanov managed to extinguish the smoke formation using emergency fire extinguishing equipment.

Smoke spread was eliminated at 07:45 pm. Despite that, a decision was taken to evacuate 194 miners who were underground at the moment.