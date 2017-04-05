Kozhamzharov commends transparency in NC Astana EXPO 2017 activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov has held today a meeting with Chairman of the RoK Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of the national company informed, last year, Astana EXPO 2017 initiated signing an agreement on cooperation with the anti-corruption structure. The document aims at promoting effective collaboration by means of joint and coordinated actions based on the principles of the constructiveness and transparency.



According to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the agreement became a timely tool and helped tighten responsibility of general contractors. All the contracts signed by the national company contain anti-corruption requirements which enabled to minimize corruption-related risks.



Besides, measures were taken to toughen goods, works and services pricing which in its turn allowed to save 302bln tenge on construction of EXPO sites apart from operating activities. Local content share has been increased; as many as 50,000 new job places have been created and retained and domestic production has received significant support (53.2bln tenge was spent on purchase of goods).



In turn, Kairat Kozhamzharov praised transparency in the work of the current leadership of the company.



"I would like to thank our colleagues for the assistance and assure that all the measures taken will let us avoid any misunderstandings in law observance issues," said he.



JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 was founded January 15, 2013 for the purpose of organization and holding EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.



Recall that in June 2016, ex-CEO of the company Talgat Yermegiyayev was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for organization of a criminal group and stealing 10.2bln tenge from Astana EXPO 2017.