EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 05 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu to be staged in Scotland

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kyzylorda-based Music and Drama Theater is in Scotland to participate in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Kazinform reports. 

    The festival kicked off in Edinburgh on August 3 and is set to run until August 27.

    Gabit Musrepov's Kozy-Korpesh-Bayan Sulu will be staged at the festival by the Kazakh theater.



    The troupe had already gave a short performance in the Royal Mile Street.

    The Edinburgh Festival Fringe was first held in 1947. It is the largest theater festival in the world. 50,000 performers from 50 countries of the world are expected to participate this year.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!