Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu to be staged in Scotland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kyzylorda-based Music and Drama Theater is in Scotland to participate in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Kazinform reports.

The festival kicked off in Edinburgh on August 3 and is set to run until August 27.



Gabit Musrepov's Kozy-Korpesh-Bayan Sulu will be staged at the festival by the Kazakh theater.







The troupe had already gave a short performance in the Royal Mile Street.



The Edinburgh Festival Fringe was first held in 1947. It is the largest theater festival in the world. 50,000 performers from 50 countries of the world are expected to participate this year.



