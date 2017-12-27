10:38, 27 December 2017 | GMT +6
KPL legend Smakov may finish professional career
ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the best Kazakh football players of the last twenty years, Samat Smakov may finish his professional career, SPORTINFORM reported.
It is reported that the 39-year-old Ordabasy forward may announce his retirement after the New Year holidays. Sportinform notes that Smakov may take on a managing role in either one of Kazakhstani clubs or the country's football federation.
In a brief telephone conversation, Smakov did not provide any comments as to what his decision would be, adding that it will be clear after the holiday season.
Samat Smakov played a record 75 games for the national team of Kazakhstan and is also one of the most decorated Kazakh football players. He spent the last year and a half at Shymkent Ordabasy. Smakov previously played for Elimai, Irtysh, Russian Rostselmash, Zhenis, Kairat, Aktobe, and Turkish Rizespor.