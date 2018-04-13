KPL: Ordabasy's Khizhnichenko may miss rest of the season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Player of Shymkent Ordabasy and Kazakhstan national football team, Sergei Khizhnichenko is risking to miss the whole Premier League season because of a serious injury, SPORTINFORM reports.

The 26-year-old striker suffered a knee injury in one of the training sessions. According to medics, Khizhnichenko tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

The player is scheduled for a surgery in one of the foreign clinics, after which he is facing a long recovery period. Doctors note that usually, after such an injury, a player is out for half a year.

This is the second case of ACL in KPL since the beginning of the season. In the third round, Atyrau's defender Dauren Mazhitov suffered a similar injury.