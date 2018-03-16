Kransnoyarsk opens air bridge to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZIFORM - A new through flight, Krasnoyarsk - Almaty, is now available, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Embassy to the Russian Federation.

The flight will be operated after June 3 twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Airbus АН-148-100.

Liners of "Angara" air lines will depart from Krasnoyarsk at 20:50 and from Almaty at 00:10 on Monday night and at 00:20 Friday night.

Travel time is around 3,5 hours. Minimal one way fare will be RUB 12,500 (around KZT 70,000).