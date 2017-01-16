EN
    16:28, 16 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kremlin does not confirm invitation of Trump’s administration to Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Moscow has not confirmed invitation of the U.S.' newly elected President Donald Trump's administration to the talks on Syria in Astana, according to Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Kazinform learnt from RIA Novosti.    

    “Now, I cannot say anything about the invitation. Astana is preparing [for the meeting - editor]. The meeting is being prepared. This is a very uneasy process and it does not replace any other live formats, I mean Geneva process. We should not forget it. These are rather complementing parts. Probably, this is all, what I can say at this stage,” Peskov said.

    As for the question “Can the Kremlin confirm the fact of invitation of Donald Trump’s administration to the oncoming talks?” Peskov said: “No.”

     

    Recall that Syria peace talks are scheduled for January 23 in Astana. 

