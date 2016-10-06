Kremlin received no official signals on Germany preparing new anti-Russia sanctions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kremlin has not received any official signals about Germany preparing new sanctions against Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"These are completely depersonalized reports [media reports on Germany preparing new sanctions against Russia," Peskov said.

"There have been no official statements, direct or indirect mentions of this theme at the official level. We proceed from this," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Moscow is not carrying out any diplomatic work on the prevention of new sanctions, Peskov said.

"There is no subject matter for any sanctions," he explained. "Let us not forget that the Russian Federation is the sole country whose armed forces are staying on legitimate grounds in the Syrian Arab Republic from the viewpoint of international law. At the same time, we know that there are also countries whose armed forces are illegitimately staying on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic from the viewpoint of international law," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Germany is considering imposing economic sanctions against Russia over Moscow's policy in Syria.

As a source familiar with the matter told the paper, the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel "is examining ways to push Moscow to change course in Syria."

According to The Wall Street Journal, one action Germany is considering, the source said, "is implementing new European Union economic sanctions against Russia."

As the source said, the deliberations among German officials on possible sanctions are in their early stages and it's not clear how broadly these restrictive measures would be supported in the German parliament.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said on Wednesday that proposals on imposing sanctions against Russia over its policy in Syria were not being discussed.

Source: TASS