MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kremlin believes it is inappropriate to bring up the issue of Russia's readiness to host the 2016 Summer Olympics instead of Brazil because of the spread of the Zika virus.

"This question of yours is baffling," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. In his opinion, "bringing up the issue can hardly be considered appropriate."

The Kremlin spokesman noted he was unaware of "any serious talks underway to move the venue of the 2016 Olympics." "I didn't hear anyone bring up this issue in detail, that the epidemic has reached such an alarming level, the pandemic level," Peskov said.

Source: TASS