Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirms he has contracted COVID-19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

«Yes, I have fallen ill,» he said, answering a corresponding question. «I am receiving treatment.»

Peskov informed TASS that he had seen Russian President Vladimir Putin in person for the last time over a month ago.

«Over a month [ago],» the spokesman said, answering a question on when he last saw Putin in person.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was diagnosed with COVID-19, along with Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Mishustin has been receiving hospital treatment since April 30, with doctors noting a positive dynamic of treatment.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,534,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.