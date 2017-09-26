Kremlin urges Facebook to honor Russian laws

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Facebook social network needs to observe Russian laws, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stressing that it is incorrect to discuss whether its work is good or harmful.

"There is the law that [Facebook] needs to observe," Peskov told reporters. "It would be incorrect to give any assessments on the work of this big, but one particular company," he added.

The Russian presidential spokesman noted that Facebook is a commercial company that earns money and needs to honor personal data law, TASS reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Head of Russia's telecom and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said Facebook would halt its work in Russia already in 2018 if it failed to observe the country's personal data law.