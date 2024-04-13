Kristalina Georgieva to serve a second term as IMF Managing Director

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as IMF Managing Director for a second five-year term starting on October 1, 2024. The Board’s decision was taken by consensus, the IMF Press Centre announced, WAM reports.

The Board held several discussions, including with Ms. Georgieva, the sole candidate nominated for the position, before making its decision today.

Ms. Georgieva conveyed her deep gratitude for the trust and support of the Fund’s Executive Board, representing its 190 members. She also expressed her honour in continuing to serve as Managing Director of the IMF for a second five-year term.