EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 14 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Krzysztof Wlodarczyk: Shumenov doesn&#39;t fight, he runs. I&#39;ll destroy that chicken

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Proboxing-fans.com published an interview of Polish boxer Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, who is set to face Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov (Interim WBA champion) on December 18, Sports.kz informs.

    "I am excited about this fight against a well-known boxer. Shumenov is a smart buy, but he does not have a heart. He was running from action in his last fight. I do not like to fight boxers who run away from fighting all the time. However, I will do everything to destroy that chicken, I will do it," Krzysztof Wlodarczyk said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!