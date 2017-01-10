KSA shared its positive experience of combating terrorism and extremism with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The hosting side held a presentation about the KSA’s positive experience in combating extremism and terrorism, rehabilitation of convicted persons and the system of electronic criminal cases.

The delegation got familiarized also with the work of regional prosecution authorities, Mohammed bin Nayef Center for Counseling and Care and the correctional facility for the persons arrested and sentenced for extremism and terrorism.

Following the visit, the Prosecutor General's Office drafted a plan on implementation of positive initiatives in the work of Kazakhstan's law-enforcement and special structures.