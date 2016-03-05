KSA, UAE eye $3bn Suez industrial city

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM A Saudi-UAE alliance involving a group of companies has submitted a request to the Economic Commission of the Suez Canal to obtain 5 million square feet to establish a $3 billion industrial city.

The alliance’s representative, Ahmed Sabri, said the industrial city would have factories to manufacture various products, including food and cars. There would also be a business city and storage areas.

There would be about $300 million set aside for the basic infrastructure of the project, while up to $3 billion would be sought from investors to set up 120 factories and a complete city for businesses, he said.

According to Maj. Gen. Abdulqadir Darwish, deputy chairman of the Suez Canal commission, the aim is to carve out an area in Egypt free of bureaucracy, to drive economic growth.

He said the development plan for the Suez Canal would be completed before July and that the commission would have the mandate to set up projects that would create jobs for Egyptians.

The body would be empowered to pass regulations and laws that would protect the rights of investors and the state. The commission was finalizing a number of investment incentives and resolving outstanding issues

Source: The Arab News