KSAC presents letters of gratitude to prominent Kazakhstanis

BEIJING-XI'AN. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Xi'an branch of the Kazakh Association Students in China (KSAC) presented letters of gratitude to Kazakhstanis who actively help the students' community, Kazinform correspondent reports in China.

Over 150 Kazakhstani students from all over Shaanxi Province took part in the event which was held in Xi'an on December 17.

On behalf of KSAC, the letters of gratitude were presented to the head of the consular department of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the PRC, Bolat Syrlybaev, the director of the Central Asian Law Research Center at the Silk Road Economic Zone Innovation Center of Xi'an transport university, Sofia Ushurova, and the Gumilyev Eurasian University professor, Gulyam Ospankulova, who currently works at the Kazakh language department at the Xi'an University of Foreign Languages.

It should be noted that large-scale celebrations of Kazakhstan's Independence Day are traditionally held in Beijing, Shanghai, Urumqi, Xi'an and other Chinese cities.

A solemn diplomatic reception on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan was held on December 12 in Beijing, and on the country's Independence Day, December 16, Kazakh students gave a concert in Urumqi.