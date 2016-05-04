ASTANA. KAZINFORM Net profit of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reached 32.6 bln tenge in January-April 2016.

The volume of transit container transportations en route China-Europe-China via the territory of Kazakhstan in January-April 2016 rose by 205% compared to the same period last year. This enabled the companies to increase their income in Swiss francs and achieve positive financial result. The company's net profit in this period made 32.6 bln tenge, according to the press service of KTZ.