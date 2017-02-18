KTZ attracts Chinese investors to Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) visited Shanghai to meet with the representatives of China Cosco Shipping and Lianyungang Port to discuss joint implementation of Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ projects.

The sides agreed on cooperation with the leading Chinese companies for developing a joint enterprise, the participant of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ. As per the protocol signed, China Cosco Shipping and Lianyungang Port will invest in the joint enterprise till June 1, 2017, Kazinform learnt from the KTZ press service.

The activities are implemented as per the Presidential instructions on attraction of large foreign investors and trans-national companies to the development of key infrastructure projects. The Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ development project is of paramount importance for the integration of Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol programme and China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

China Cosco Shipping is the largest cargo ship owner with the fleet of over 1,100 vessels and a total capacity of 85.32 million DWT. The company ranks the fourth in the world in the volume of container transportations.

The participation of China Cosco Shipping and Lianyungang Port will ensure the integration of Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ into the global transport-logistics flows between Asia and Europe.