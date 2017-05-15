EN
    19:52, 15 May 2017 | GMT +6

    KTZ-COSCO Shipping joint project to change structure of logistics chains in Eurasia - Alpysbayev

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The investment agreement between the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, COSCO Shipping Corporation and Lianyungang Port on joint development of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates free economic zone has laid a foundation for implementation of the Kazakh President's instructions on increasing container transportations up to 2mln by 2020. Chief of KTZ  Kanat Alpysbayev has said it in an interview with Kazinform.    

    “The attraction of global leaders namely COSCO Shipping Line will enable us to begin fulfilling the President’s instructions on increasing container transportations to 2mln by 2020. We believe that joint implementation of this project will fully change the global structure of logistics chains on the Eurasian continent and this will give a new impulse to the development of Khorgos-Eastern Gates free economic zone and Almaty region, in the whole,” he noted.

     

    The agreement was signed within the Kazakh leader’s visit to China. 

