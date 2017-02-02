KTZ explained discrepancies revealed by Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The discrepancies detected during the audit of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy projects have a procedural character, Kazinform reports.

In an official statement, KTZ explained that the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan had conducted an audit of utilization of budgetary funds allocated for implementation of the following projects:



- Construction of the second line of Almaty-Shu railroad section



- Construction of a ferry complex at Kuryk Port and exploitation of universal passenger-and-freight ferry boats



- Construction of Borzhakty-Yersai railroad line



- Establishment and all-round development of Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ



"The procedural discrepancies revealed during the audit were removed and did not bring any financial and property damage. The abovementioned investment projects are being implemented as per the plans set and bring positive economic effect," the company's press office says.



In 2016, 87,000 containers were processed at Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ dry port. 364,000 containers are planned to be processed in 2017.



Besides, 5 projects financed 100% by private investors are under implementation at the Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ now. Their cost is estimated at 15.6bln tenge. The SEZ plans to attract more than 160bln tenge till the end of the year.



As for the second line of Almaty-Shu railroad section, its capacity will be increased from 58 to 86 freight trains.