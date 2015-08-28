EN
    18:54, 28 August 2015 | GMT +6

    KTZ fire details announced

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press office of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has announced some details of the fire that occurred in their building at 16:18 today.

    "It was a synthetic membrane of substructure that flamed during the repair and roofing works in the administrative part of KTZ building. The fire was extinguished in seven minutes together with the firefighting team of the MIA emergencies committee. No victims and injuries were reported," an official statement reads.

    Tags:
    Astana KazakhstanTemirZholy Accidents News
