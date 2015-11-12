KTZ invested 287 bln tenge in Aktobe region in past 5 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Askar Mamin, the company's senior staff and representatives of NC KazAvtoZhol participated in a conference in Aktobe on discussing the investment projects in railroad and automobile industries and development of the regional transport logistics. The meeting was chaired by the region's Governor Berdibek Saparbayev.

During the meeting B. Saparbayev told about the course of implementation of infrastructure projects in Aktobe region by KTZ. Construction of a 287-km Shalkar-Beineu railroad section running through the region's territory turned out to be a breakthrough project. The launch of this section enabled the region to shorten the deadlines of cargo delivery, which, in its turn, created favorable conditions for the region's development. The head of the region offered the President of KTZ to continue further cooperation in implementation of investment projects in the region. A.Mamin, as is known, heads the Ice Hockey Federation of Kazakhstan. Saparbayev told him there was neither hockey module nor ice skating rink in the region. According to A. Mamin, Aktobe region has a great potential for the development of railroad transportations. KTZ has invested 287 bln tenge in the region in the past five years, he said. More than 10 investment projects were presented at the conference. Among them is construction of a transport-logistics centre, "Centre-West" highway, reconstruction of "Altobe-Orsk" highway, manufacture of potassium fertilizers, increasing cargo turnover at Aktobe Airport etc. A. Mamin assured the attendees that all the projects offered will be properly examined and implemented, given that they are positively estimated. Following the conference, B. Saparbayev and Chairman of NC KazAvtoZhol Ermek Kizatov signed a memorandum of implementation of road-transport projects in 2016.