KTZ Passenger Transportation seeks to renew of 90% of its rolling stock

Almost a third of a total of 2,157 carriages owned by the KTZ Passenger Transportation are older than 20 years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to director general of Passenger Transportation JSC Zhanibek Taizhanov, the company managed to renew 50% of its fleet. Currently, the company have nearly 900 carriages not older than 10 years as well as around 600 that are older than 20 years, which make up 32% of its total fleet.

As Taizhanov informed, there is no air conditioning in those 600 old model carriages, so the company carries out fleet renewal work.

The plan is to carry on with the work and to renew up to 90% of the fleet by 2030, said Taizhanov during a briefing following the results of Passenger Transportation JSC’s work.

The speaker added that in 2023 the company signed contracts to obtain 150 carriages, of which 138 have already been delivered. This year, the agreement was reached to purchase an additional 157 carriages.

In the western region, almost 85% of the fleet has been renewed, he said.

Taizhanov said that last year the company announced the conclusion of a contract with Switzerland’s Stadler Bussnang AG to produce 537 carriages in Kazakhstan, which are expected to be put into service by 2029.